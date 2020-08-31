Police: Man killed Aurora couple during robbery, car scam gone wrong

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A murdered Aurora couple was trying to buy a used car online when they were killed, police paperwork obtained by FOX31 indicates.

Jossline Roland, 40, and Joseph Roland, 39 were killed on Aug. 14 just before midnight on East Cornell Circle.

Police said they had met up with 18-year-old Kyree Brown to purchase a vehicle listed on LetGo, an online sales app.

When interviewing Brown, he allegedly admitted to stealing the car then taking pictures and posting it for sale online using a fake name.

After meeting the Rolands, Brown allegedly said that he had brought the wrong ownership title and asked them to follow him to his home.

When they arrived at East Cornell Circle address, Brown allegedly got out of his car, pointed a gun at the Rolands, demanded the money they had agreed to buy the car with.

Brown said that at this point, Joseph Roland grabbed his arm and the vehicle began moving. This is when Brown allegedly admitted to police that he intentionally shot Joseph and accidentally shot Jossline.

Police say while the vehicle was moving, Brown reached in and grabbed about $3,000 off the dashboard before running back to the stolen car and driving away.

Police say Brown then drove the stolen car to an area near Havana Street and East Colfax Avenue where he set the car in fire.