DENVER (KDVR) — A man was fatally stabbed near the Denver Coliseum Tuesday evening.

According to the Denver Police Department, the stabbing occurred in the 4600 block of North Humboldt Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Another man is in custody.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police have not yet provided additional details about the incident.