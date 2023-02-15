DENVER (KDVR) — A man who shot and killed a woman Saturday night and then himself has died, police said Wednesday.

The shooting took place in the 5400 block of North Topeka Court just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The suspect, now identified as Suars Ghaidan, 45, died on Sunday from a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide, the coroner’s office said.

The Denver coroner’s office said Khitam Jumaah, 33, died from gunshot wounds on Saturday and the manner of her death was a homicide.

“The incident appears to be domestic-related,” DPD tweeted on Sunday night.

No further details on the incident are known.