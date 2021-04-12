Police: Man crossed double yellow line, ran red light in deadly crash

DENVER (KDVR) — Police are holding 49-year-old Patrick Layden for a vehicular homicide investigation following a Saturday afternoon crash that left a man dead, and sent a child to the hospital.

According to the probable cause statement, Layden was traveling west at a “high rate of speed” along W 32nd Ave, approaching the intersection with Lowell Blvd.

Layden crossed the double yellow line and passed a vehicle before entering the intersection, running a red light, and hitting a car, according to police reports. The force of the impact sent both cars further west down W 32nd Ave, and hit 7 parked cars.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department says the child is still in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Court documents show Layden has a history of traffic violations and DUIs.