BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) – Boulder police are searching for a man accused of creeping into college women’s homes, stealing stuff and sexually exposing himself over the weekend.

In each crime, the victims were college-aged females, and detectives believe there could be additional victims. The suspect is described as a well-groomed male approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and dark hair between the age of 18-25. He can be seen in this surveillance video via this site.

“I’ve heard about these things, I’ve seen them in movies, and now I’m living it, it’s just insane to me,” one victim told FOX31.

FOX31 spoke to a number of students in one home hit over the weekend.

“He stole our car. He stole my friend’s car key, another set of car keys, some personal items and underwear, really disgusting,” the neighbor said. “He went up into my roommate’s room, did a lot of horrible things.”

Victims from this house, and another targeted house, told FOX31 the suspect took his shoes off as he came in, and acted as if he belonged there when victims confronted him.

“He could have killed any of my roommates, raped all of them,” a victim told FOX31. “We want this guy to be stopped, it causes us not to sleep at night.”

The Boulder Police Department encourages all community members to always lock their doors and windows as one of the best measures of crime prevention and to call 911 immediately when something happens.

“Any time we’re dealing with crimes of a sexual nature, it’s very concerning because sometimes they do escalate and we’re really interested in apprehending this guy before anybody gets harmed,” Boulder Police Deputy Chief Steve Redfearn said.

In light of these crimes, BPD is increasing patrols in the University Hill neighborhood with CU Boulder officers. Police encourage all community members to be vigilant about their surroundings and to always report suspicious behavior.

What the suspect did over the weekend

The first incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 3:44 a.m. in the 1100 block of 11th Street. The suspect entered the apartment through the unlocked front door. The victim was sleeping and awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. The suspect ran out of the apartment. He was wearing a black gator face mask, dark hoodie and black pants.

The second incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 5:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. It’s unknown how the suspect entered the apartment, but the front door was unlocked, and the windows were open. The victim awoke to the suspect committing a lewd act near her. She later noticed her car keys and car had been stolen. Another victim at the same location also reported that the suspect stole her car keys. He was wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and gray cargo pants.

The third incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 at 6:08 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pleasant Street. The suspect entered the basement-level apartment through an unlocked window. The victim awoke to the suspect touching her in a sexual manner. He then went into another bedroom in the apartment and was confronted by a second victim. He was wearing a red Hawaiian-style, button-up shirt.

Police looking for other possible victims

Detectives are looking for additional surveillance video of this suspect. If you have any photo or video surveillance you believe is related to these crimes, please upload it to this site.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has any information related to these crimes is asked to call Detective Flynn at 303-441-1850 reference case 22-8786. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.