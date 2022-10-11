Police are working to identify the vehicle and man pictured who may have witnessed a carjacking. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking to identify two people who witnessed a carjacking on Sunday in Brighton.

According to the Brighton Police Department, the carjacking occurred on Oct. 9 at 55 West Bromley Ln.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the 100 block of East Bromley Lane when they noticed a vehicle that was believed to have been driven by 30-year-old Isaiah Twito. According to BPD, Twito was wanted on multiple felony warrants and had eluded officers several times in the past.

When officers attempted to contact Twito, a foot pursuit began. Officers were then informed Twito had carjacked a vehicle on 55 West Bromley Ln.

On Monday morning, Twito was taken into custody after he barricaded himself in an apartment in the 700 block of Mockingbird Street for multiple hours, according to BPD.

Now, police are working to identify witnesses in video footage from the carjacking. According to BPD, video footage from a business near the location of the carjacking shows a man in red pants trying to stop Twito and what officers believe is a black Jeep Grand Cherokee trying to follow the stolen vehicle.

Police are working to identify the vehicle and man pictured who may have witnessed a carjacking. (Credit: Brighton Police Department)

Anyone who knows or can identify the witness or vehicle pictured is asked to contact Brighton Police Department at 720-685-7305. BPD said their witness statements will be helpful while gathering evidence for the case.