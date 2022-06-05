DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are looking for a driver that collided with a scooter rider and fled the scene.

According to Denver PD, preliminary information indicates that the scooter rider was going northbound on Grant Street. The scooter was going the wrong way up Grant which is a one-way road.

The driver was on eastbound Speer making a right turn to go onto southbound Grant. The driver made a wide turn and almost hit the east curb of Grant Street. The driver then made a correction to avoid the curb and struck the scooter.

Police reported that injuries to the scooter rider are serious but don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are working to gather more information to find the suspect that fled the scene. Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.