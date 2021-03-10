Police looking for two suspects in robbery in southwest Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for information about two robbery suspects.

The robbery occurred about 6:53 p.m. on Feb. 20 at 1505 S. Federal Blvd. in southwest Denver.

Suspects in S. Federal Blvd. robbery

The first suspect, pictured above not wearing a mask, is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 2 inches tall with a heavy build.

The second suspect, wearing a mask, is also pictured above.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.