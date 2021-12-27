Police looking for suspect who shot and killed man in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Aurora are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a shooting that killed a 57-year-old man.

Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of South Peoria Street on reports of a shooting. Police said they found a man dead after suffering from a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or has information about this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.