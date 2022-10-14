LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood Police Department is working to identify an individual and vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide.

According to LPD, the homicide took place on Oct. 7 at 5:32 p.m. when the suspect pulled into a Conoco Gas Station located at 3400 South Wadsworth Blvd. The suspect was driving a gray Audi sedan with what officers said were heavily tinted windows.

The gray Audi wanted in connection to the homicide. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

LPD said the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle for approximately 25 seconds before exiting and fleeing north on Wadsworth Boulevard in the gray Audi.

The victim was later found dead in his vehicle of a gunshot wound.

The suspect was last seen driving eastbound on Jewell Avenue before crossing over Sheridan Boulevard.

Suspect wanted in connection to the Lakewood homicide. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Suspect wanted in connection to the Lakewood homicide. (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Surveillance footage captures the Audi pulling behind a pickup truck. The suspect then gets out of the Audi before getting into the truck. Moments later, the suspect is seen getting out of the truck and running back to the Audi before driving away.

Anyone who has information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.