Police looking for suspect in 2 Denver robberies

by: Keely Sugden

Robbery suspect (Credit: DPD)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking for information about a suspect involved in two robberies on Aug. 23.

The first robbery occurred about 1 p.m. at 2887 N. Colorado Blvd. The second robbery occurred about 8:56 p.m. in the 700 block of North Fairfax Street.

Suspect in Aug. 23 robberies (Credit: DPD)

The suspect (seen above) is described as a Hispanic man about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build and tattoos on his chest and forearms. In the first robbery he was wearing a red Ferrari jersey and sweatpants with marijuana print. The suspect was wearing a black sports jersey and blue jeans during the second robbery.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

