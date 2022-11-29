CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The Castle Rock Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to CRPD, the shooting took place overnight at 1 a.m. in an apartment complex near Castle Rock Parkway and Castlegate Drive West. The area is south of the Castle Pines Golf Club.

CRPD said that one person was killed and another was injured. The suspect is believed to be known to the victims.

Investigators are working to determine the suspect’s identity and location.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the CRPD dispatch at 303-663-6100.