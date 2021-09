DENVER (KDVR) – Police are investigating after two men were shot late Saturday night in Denver.

The shooting happened in the 8200 block of East Colfax Avenue. The victims were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

#DPD Officers on scene in the 8200 block of E Colfax Ave on a shooting. Two adult males were shot and later transported to a local hospital, with non life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 720.913.STOP (7867) pic.twitter.com/kEobikpAzw — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 12, 2021