Police looking for South Fork woman missing since early January

Marlena Rena Mizell, 49, of South Fork, Colo., has been missing since early January 2021. (Photo credit: Colorado Bureau of Investigation)

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KDVR) — The South Fork Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 49-year-old South Fork woman missing since early January.

Marlena Rena Mizell was last seen leaving the Rainbow Motel at 30359 Highway 160 in South Fork just before noon on Jan. 2. Mizell was reported missing by her boyfriend on Jan. 3. She has had no contact with family or friends since.

Mizell has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

The motel manager indicated Mizell drove away from the motel in a blue Ford Focus hatchback (similar to the photo below).

The vehicle has a Texas license plate number of NMK6052. The front bumper fairing is secured by wire on the driver’s side, and the paint chipped away under the rear spoiler on the back, making it appear like a gray stripe. Additionally, the rear window wiper is missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has been requested to provide additional resources in this case.

If you have any information about this case, call the South Fork Police Department at 719 873-1040.