DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a suspect wanted for stealing luggage from passengers at Denver International Airport.





Suspect in D.I.A. baggage thefts





Suspect vehicle in D.I.A. baggage thefts

Police did not say when the thefts occurred.

If you have any information on the thefts or the suspect involved, please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 as a reward.