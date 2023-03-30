This vehicle was located a short distance away from a deadly hit-and-run on Sheridan. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking to identify three people who may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run on Monday.

According to the Denver Police Department, on Monday at 10:43 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed by an unknown driver at the intersection of North Sheridan Boulevard and West 10th Avenue.

DPD said the driver was traveling northbound when they allegedly hit the pedestrian who was crossing on Sheridan. The driver fled the scene without checking on the victim.

Officers did locate the suspected vehicle a short distance away, but could not locate the driver. The car has visible damage to the right side of the hood, and the windshield is shattered on the driver’s side.

This vehicle was located a short distance away from a deadly hit-and-run on Sheridan. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

DPD released photos of three people who may be connected to the deadly hit-and-run.

Police are looking to contact the people in this photo who may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Police are looking to contact the people in this photo who may be connected to a deadly hit-and-run. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the incident or who recognize the people in the photo is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.