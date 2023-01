LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Police were attempting to locate the parents of a little boy found in Littleton Friday.

According to the Littleton Police Department, a little boy was found alone at the corner of Gallup Street and Caley Avenue Friday morning. The boy was able to provide his name, and police believe he was between 2 and 3 years old.

Almost 30 minutes later, the parents were found and reunited with the boy.