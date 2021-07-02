Police looking for multiple suspects in Denver aggravated robbery

by: Keely Sugden

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking for information about four suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened on June 25 about 2:47 p.m.

The robbery occurred in the area of Cook Street and 2nd Avenue in Denver.

The suspects (pictured above) fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. An attempt to use the victim’s stolen credit cards was made immediately after the robbery in Aurora.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

