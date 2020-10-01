Police looking for missing woman who frequents Boulder, Colorado Springs areas

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Boulder and Colorado Springs are searching for a woman who was last seen in late July.

According to the Boulder Police Department, it received an anonymous email about Megan Graham, 26, last week.

“Over the course of the investigation, detectives obtained evidence that Graham, who was last seen by friends at the end of July 2020, was involved in a physical altercation with two males around the same time,” BPD said in a statement.

Graham’s family and friends have not heard from her since Aug. 28, police said, which is unordinary for Graham.

BPD described Graham as 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She weighs about 160 pounds. She has shoulder-length blond hair and blue eyes. She has several distinct tattoos, including scrolls of roses on her chest.

Megan Graham. Credit: Boulder PD

The Colorado Springs Police Department is assisting BPD in the search effort.

“She does not have a residence and is known to camp and travel in the Boulder and Colorado Springs area, though she has also been contacted by law enforcement in the Denver Metro area. She suffers from mental health and addiction issues and may be in need of medical attention,” Boulder police said.

Anyone with information about Graham’s whereabouts is asked to contact BPD Det. Sarah Cantu at: 303-441-4328.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-444-3776 or online. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest and filing of charges.