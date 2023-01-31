DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver need help locating a missing juvenile.
According to the Denver Police Department, 17-year-old Adrian Montoya was last seen on foot in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street on Monday at 2 p.m. The area is northwest of Pinehurst Park in the Fort Logan neighborhood.
Montoya recently made comments about self-harm, and police want to locate him as soon as possible.
Montoya is described as:
- A white male
- 17 years old
- Brown hair and brown eyes
- 5 feet, 11 inches tall
- Weighs 150 lbs.
- Last seen wearing a red puffy jacket and skinny jeans
If you have any information on Montoya’s whereabouts you are urged to call 720-913-2000 immediately.