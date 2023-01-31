Police are working to locate Adrian Montoya who was last seen in Denver.

DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Denver need help locating a missing juvenile.

According to the Denver Police Department, 17-year-old Adrian Montoya was last seen on foot in the area of West Quincy Avenue and South Zenobia Street on Monday at 2 p.m. The area is northwest of Pinehurst Park in the Fort Logan neighborhood.

Montoya recently made comments about self-harm, and police want to locate him as soon as possible.

Montoya is described as:

A white male

17 years old

Brown hair and brown eyes

5 feet, 11 inches tall

Weighs 150 lbs.

Last seen wearing a red puffy jacket and skinny jeans

If you have any information on Montoya’s whereabouts you are urged to call 720-913-2000 immediately.