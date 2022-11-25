Police are looking for this man wanted for first-degree murder in the Barnum area. (credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs help locating a 42-year-old man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

According to DPD, Shuan Eric Solano, 42, is wanted for first-degree murder. The incident occurred on Nov. 20. at 7 p.m.

DPD said the murder happened in the 100 block of North Osceola Street in the Barnum neighborhood.

Solano is described as:

A white man

5 feet, 5 inches tall

Weighs 175 pounds

Has black hair and brown eyes

Anyone with information on Solano’s whereabouts is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can call 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous while still being eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.