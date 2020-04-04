Police looking for man accused of attacking Edgewater Target workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDGEWATER, Colo. (KDVR) -- Edgewater police need help finding a man who allegedly attacked several Target employees after a shoplifting incident.

It happened on March 23 at the Target near West 19th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Cameras captured the entire violent encounter.

Police say the suspected shoplifter was asked to put down the merchandise and leave the store but he became violent.

"During the course of it, he bit the loss prevention agent in the arm, causing tearing of the skin and other injuries to a female store manager. They backed off and the gentleman left the area," said Cpl. Bob Brink, spokesperson for the Edgewater Police Department.

Police also say the man turned violent for no reason, grabbing one employee’s cellphone and attacking several other workers -- all while customers were standing nearby.

The man is described as African American and between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 180 pounds. He has a dollar sign ($) tattoo under one eye and another tattoo under his other eye. Edgewater police say it’s a priority to get him identified and arrested.

"This was going to be a warning by Target personnel not to come back -- leave their merchandise [and] not to come back. Turned into three felonies -- if not, maybe four -- against this gentleman, an unprovoked attack against these people that just wasn’t necessary," Brinks said.

If you have any information that could help detectives identify the man, you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.