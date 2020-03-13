Police looking for ‘endangered’ boy missing out of Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Authorities are looking for a 10-year-old boy who has not been seen since he started walking home from his Aurora elementary school Thursday afternoon.

Boubacar Daou decided to walk home from Yale Elementary near East Yale Avenue and South Laredo Street about 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

“Today is the first day he didn’t ride the bus home,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said.

Boubacar is black and about 4 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighs roughly 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green shirt, gray jeans and a tan/black jacket.

The CBI considers Boubacar endangered but did not provide details as to why.

Anyone who sees the boy or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Aurora police at: 303-627-3100.