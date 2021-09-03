Police looking for driver who hit and killed scooter passenger

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a driver who hit a scooter and killed one of the passengers before leaving the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred about 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was moving fast on westbound East Evans Ave. when it hit the scooter from the side and behind, pushing the scooter more than half a block.



Maroon or burgundy, four door, compact sedan suspected in hit and run (Credit (DPD)

DPD described the vehicle as maroon or burgundy, four door, compact sedan with a “spiderweb” crack on the windshield and possible front-end (passenger side) damage.

The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the scene going westbound on East Evans Ave at a high speed.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.