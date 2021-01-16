Police looking for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on South Federal

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Friday night before leaving the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at 10:22 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Federal Boulevard and West Arkansas Avenue.

“The pedestrian was struck after falling, while attempting to cross the street in the mid-block,” DPD said in a bulletin.

The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Federal.

The SUV allegedly involved in a hit-and-run at South Federal and Arkansas on Jan. 15, 2021. Credit: DPD/Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

DPD described the vehicle — pictured above — as a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet or Ford.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.