Police looking for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on South Broadway

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday evening before leaving the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the

300 block of South Broadway Street.

The suspect vehicle, a 2005-2011 Toyota Tacoma truck, should have damage to the passenger front bumper area, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.