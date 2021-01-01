Driver who allegedly hit and killed child in southwest Denver detained in Aurora

DENVER (KDVR) — A driver suspected of fatally striking a young child in southwest Denver and fleeing the scene has been detained in Aurora, law enforcement sources confirm.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run was reported at 6:34 p.m. Thursday. It occurred near the intersection of South Lowell Boulevard and Morrison Road.

According to his family, the victim was a 3-year-old boy. He was crossing the street with his family when he was struck.

About 7:20 p.m., law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX31 that the suspected driver was detained in Aurora.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.