Police looking for driver who hit a scooter in downtown Denver

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Denver police asking for information on this vehicle

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and person involved in a collision on Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department said the vehicle struck a person riding at scooter about 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Court Place in downtown Denver.

Denver police asking for information on this vehicle

The vehicle — pictured above — is described as possibly an early 2000s model Dodge Dakota pickup.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories