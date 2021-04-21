Police looking for driver who hit a scooter in downtown Denver

Denver police asking for information on this vehicle

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are seeking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and person involved in a collision on Tuesday.

The Denver Police Department said the vehicle struck a person riding at scooter about 9 p.m. at the intersection of West Colfax Avenue and Court Place in downtown Denver.

The vehicle — pictured above — is described as possibly an early 2000s model Dodge Dakota pickup.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.