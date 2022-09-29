Police are looking for this white Honda Civic after the passengers inside the car called to a 9-year-old girl. (Credit: Erie Police Department)

ERIE, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.

According to the Erie Police Department, the incident occurred on Sept. 22 between 6:40 and 6:50 p.m. near the Latitude neighborhood in Vista Ridge.

In this neighborhood, police said that a 9-year-old girl was called to approach a white Honda Civic that was occupied by a driver and male passenger in his 20s.

Officers said the man pointed his finger at the girl and said, “come here,” but the girl did not approach the car. Instead, the girl ran while taking photos of the car and went home to alert her father.

According to EPD, the driver of the Civic made a U-turn and parked near a park in the neighborhood. The girl’s father drove his car to the park and followed the Civic out of the neighborhood and southbound on Mountain View towards a King Soopers. The father ultimately called the police.

When officers arrived on scene, they investigated the area, but no suspects have been identified at this time.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help, particularly from residents on Windemere Lane, Fairway Pointe Drive and Dundee Place. Anyone with video surveillance footage is asked to look for the white Honda Civic that is missing its front bumper and report it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 303-441-4444.