Police are looking for this vehicle after the suspects inside fired shots at a security guard. (Mountain View Police Department)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in Mountain View.

According to the Mountain View Police Department, at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday officers heard four gunshots in the 5200 block of West 44th Avenue. The area is a part of the Town of Mountain View which is a small municipality that sits south of Berkeley Lake.

When officers arrived at the scene they spoke with a security guard who told them that two suspects in a dark-colored Kia Sportage fired four shots at his vehicle. The security guard was parked in a parking lot at the time.

According to MVPD, at least one of the gunshots struck the security guard driver’s side door.

No one was injured during the drive-by shooting.

Police are now looking for two suspects who were described as two males who were wearing black ski masks.

The getaway vehicle was described as:

Dark-colored Kia Sportage

Has a Bronco sticker above the license plate

Colorado license plate 068 KCQ

Police are looking for this vehicle after the suspects inside fired shots at a security guard. (Mountain View Police Department)

Police later learned that the Kia had been stolen out of Wheat Ridge a few hours earlier.

MVPD believes the suspects in the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the drive-by is asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department at 303-425-1748.