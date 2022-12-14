JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting in Mountain View.
According to the Mountain View Police Department, at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday officers heard four gunshots in the 5200 block of West 44th Avenue. The area is a part of the Town of Mountain View which is a small municipality that sits south of Berkeley Lake.
When officers arrived at the scene they spoke with a security guard who told them that two suspects in a dark-colored Kia Sportage fired four shots at his vehicle. The security guard was parked in a parking lot at the time.
According to MVPD, at least one of the gunshots struck the security guard driver’s side door.
No one was injured during the drive-by shooting.
Police are now looking for two suspects who were described as two males who were wearing black ski masks.
The getaway vehicle was described as:
- Dark-colored Kia Sportage
- Has a Bronco sticker above the license plate
- Colorado license plate 068 KCQ
Police later learned that the Kia had been stolen out of Wheat Ridge a few hours earlier.
MVPD believes the suspects in the vehicle are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the drive-by is asked to contact the Mountain View Police Department at 303-425-1748.