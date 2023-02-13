DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for an armed and dangerous man who is wanted for first-degree murder.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers need help locating 26-year-old Dydrick Martin. Martin is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to a homicide that took place on Dec. 25, 2022.

DPD said the shooting took place on Christmas Day in the 4800 block of North Crown Boulevard in the Montbello neighborhood. A male victim was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Martin is described as:

Black man

5 feet, 10 inches tall

Weighs between 140-150 lbs.

DPD said Martin fled the scene and his current whereabouts are unknown. Martin is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Martin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a $2,000 reward.