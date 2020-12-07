Police looking for armed and dangerous suspect in Saguache County homicide

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A Salida man in his 50s was found with fatal injuries in a home in the 800 block of Gunnison Ave. early Sunday morning, according to the the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Authorities are searching for 45-year-old Donald Garcia of Saguache for his alleged connection to the homicide. Garcia is considered armed and dangerous and should not be contacted. If you see him, call 911 immediately.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been asked to help with the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call SCSO at 719-655-2544.