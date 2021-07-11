Sheridan police looking for 3-year-old boy and grandfather who went fishing and never returned

SHERIDAN, Colo. (KDVR) – Sheridan police are searching for a little boy who is with his grandfather driving a black Chrysler Concorde. They reportedly went fishing on Friday and never returned.
Police are hoping to find 3-year-old Nathaniel Janson, who was with 63-year-old George Crihfield. They were last seen Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of West Milan Avenue in Sheridan.
According to the Sheridan Police Department, Crihfield is Janson’s grandfather.
Nathaniel is 3 feet tall, 40 pounds, with blonde hair. George is 5-foot-9 with gray/brown hair.
Nathaniel was last seen wearing a white shirt, and red, white and blue swim trunks with sharks on them. George was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cut-off jean shorts and glasses.
George is driving a 1999 black Chrysler Concorde with Colorado license plate XOS565. The vehicle has a white scuff of damage and one window taped.
If you see them, call 911 or the Sheridan Police Department at 303-762-2011.