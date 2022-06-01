COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said reports of an active shooter at a Commerce City industrial facility were unfounded, but someone with ties to the facility had made threats.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 8001 E. 88th Ave. just before 6:30 p.m., according to the Commerce City Police Department.

“Officers responded immediately and made entry to the facility as soon as they were on scene,” police said in a statement. “Officers soon learned there were no injuries, no active shooter in the building and the call was the result of threats from a person with ties to the facility.”

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, FOX31 crews found a large police presence at the facility, listed as Lineage Logistics, a cold storage facility.

Employees were evacuated from the facility. They were being allowed back in by around 7:45 p.m.

“At this time, there does not appear to be any immediate threat to the community,” police said.

Police said after 8 p.m. that detectives were continuing to investigate the incident. A police presence was expected in the area “for some time.”