Police kill suspect who shot at deputies during foot pursuit in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Deputies with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office shot and killed a fleeing suspect Friday night after the suspect fired at least one round at the pursuing deputies, according to a media spokesperson.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

Deputies were dispatched around 5:43 p.m. to the 26000 block of WCR 70 in rural Weld County on a report of a disturbance. A female victim exited the residence and told police she was assaulted by a male suspect who was still inside the home.

Deputies were cautioned that the suspect had access to multiple firearms.

The suspect eventually left the home and began to flee on foot. Deputies then tried to use a bean bag in an attempt to arrest the suspect but were unsuccessful.

Deputies pursued the suspect on foot and the suspect fired a gun at deputies who then returned fired, hitting the suspect. The suspect was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the suspect and names of the deputies are not being released at this time.

If anyone in the community has any information, please contact Commander Roy Smith with the Greeley Police Department 970-371-3706.