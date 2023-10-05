DENVER (KDVR) — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly stabbing another juvenile at a Denver elementary school Thursday.

According to the Denver Police Department, the stabbing happened at Marie L. Greenwood Early-8 in Montbello.

The juvenile who was stabbed was taken to the hospital, but DPD said their condition is stable.

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody, DPD said.

Denver Public Schools is assisting DPD with the investigation.

This is a breaking story. FOX31’s Greg Nieto is heading to the school to learn more about what happened.