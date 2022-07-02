ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed an armed domestic violence suspect in north Denver Saturday night.

ACSO received a domestic disturbance call at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Pecos Street and while they were en route, the suspect was reported with a knife threatening a woman which upgraded the call to a domestic violence incident.

When deputies arrived, the suspect had a knife to the woman’s throat and closed the door. Screams were heard and when deputies kicked in the door, the suspect cut the woman’s throat, ADCO told FOX31.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect refused to drop the weapon and that’s when deputies shot and killed the suspect.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but no deputies were injured.