Park ranger, 1 suspect shot near RMNP entrance; 2nd suspect in custody

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — A law enforcement park ranger shot and injured a suspect after being shot outside the Fall River entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park.

Colorado State Patrol told FOX31 the shots were fired after a ranger stopped a vehicle that troopers had been pursuing. That pursuit was called off about 30 minutes earlier.

According to RMNP, a park ranger encountered two suspects reported in a vehicular pursuit with CSP earlier between the Fall River entrance and visitors center. When the ranger contacted the suspects, the ranger was shot. The ranger was protected by a bulletproof vest and not seriously injured. The ranger returned fire, injuring one suspect.

Both the ranger and injured suspect were taken to the hospital but expected to be ok, and the second suspect is in custody.

RMNP said that the Federal Bureau of Investigation has taken over this investigation.

RMNP remains closed from outside the Fall River Entrance on U.S. 34 to Deer Ridge Junction for the ongoing investigation.

FOX31 News is working to find out what was the cause of the initial pursuit. We will update this story when we learn more.