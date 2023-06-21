Police are looking for an arson suspect in a house fire in the Wash Park neighborhood.

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a house on fire in the Wash Park neighborhood that sent one person to the hospital.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the Denver Police Department said they were assisting Denver Fire on a house fire in the 300 block of South Downing Street. Originally, DPD said it was believed to be a case of arson.

However, DPD provided a correction Wednesday morning and said they were assisting with a fire response rather than an “arson.”

Denver Fire said they responded to a basement fire and a fully involved detached garage fire. The crews were able to extinguish the garage fire quickly.

One person was removed from the basement and taken to a local hospital. The status of their injuries was not immediately provided by DFD.

A little more than 30 minutes later, the basement fire was also extinguished, according to DFD.

Fire crews also said they rescued several cats from the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and DPD has not said why they initially believed this is a case of arson.