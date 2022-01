DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood.

Denver police tweeted about the shooting just after 2:00 a.m. It happened near N. Albrook Drive and E. Crown Avenue. An adult victim was taken to the hospital with unknown conditions, according to DPD.

This is a developing news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.