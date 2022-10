BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a threat at Fairview High School in Boulder where one suspect is in custody.

The Boulder Police Department said that its officers are investigating a threat at Fairview High School located at 1515 Greenbriar Blvd.

Police said they are in contact with the suspect and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

FOX31 is working to find out what the threat to the school was. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.