DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Larimer County are investigating a suspicious package.

Around 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they were investigating a suspicious package at the justice center. The center is located at 201 Laporte Ave. near Civic Center Park in Fort Collins.

Deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area while they investigate. A shelter-in-place has been issued for the area of Willow to the north, Oak to the south, Remington to the east, and Sherwood to the west.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.