Police investigating suspicious package at Englewood park

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a suspicious package at a park in Englewood.

About 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Englewood Police Department said the package is located at Rotolo Park, which is at the intersection of South Huron Street and West Radcliff Avenue.

Huron is closed in both directions in the area.

Police asked people to avoid the area until further notice.

On Sunday, a suspicious device resembling a pipe bomb was found in a football field at an Englewood high school.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as information becomes available.