DENVER (KDVR) — The Westminster Police Department was investigating a suspicious death Saturday afternoon.

WPD said officers were called to 8480 Sheridan Blvd. around 1:15 p.m. on a report of a deceased woman.

Police said the woman was found by her roommate and that the incident was being investigated as a suspicious death “due to evidence located in the residence.”

WPD said the investigation was ongoing and that the woman’s name would be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.