DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the University of Denver Wednesday morning.

There is a large police presence around the 2400 block of S. Williams Street, DPD said, and the DU community was alerted to stay away from the area by DU Campus Safety on Twitter.

Denver police said a person believed to be involved in the incident is “isolated” and they are working to contact that person.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time and no injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.