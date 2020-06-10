Police investigating shot fired into car on I-25 in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — Police are investigating after a shot was fired into a car, narrowly missing a passenger, on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday.

Police said it happened around 6:45 p.m. on northbound Interstate 25 between South Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street. A car was headed northbound when someone shot out the rear passenger window, according to police. Police said the bullet narrowly missed a passenger in the car.

Police said the driver, who had just arrived in Colorado Springs, stopped and waited for officers. Police said this does not appear to be a road rage incident.

Police said a possible suspect vehicle, a gray pickup truck, got off I-25 at the Bijou exit.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.