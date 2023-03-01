Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a male was found shot in the parking lot of the Park Place Apartments at 10755 East Exposition Ave. at around 8:20 a.m. The parking lot is next to the baseball fields at Expo Park.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD does not have any suspect information at this time.

