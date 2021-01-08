Police investigating scooter drive-by shooting in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are searching for the male driver of a black scooter that fired a single shot at a truck on the 11600 block of Huron Street Friday afternoon.

Around 2:40 p.m., officials report an unidentified male pulled next to a truck, fired a single shot through the passenger window and fled eastbound on 116th Place.

The driver of the scooter was described as a 20- to 30-year-old white or hispanic male with an average build. He was wearing black clothes, a mask, an orange hat, and a black backpack.

The driver of the truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Jackie Spresser at 303.450.8859 or jspresser@northglenn.org.