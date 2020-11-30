Police investigating mysterious deaths in Fraser

FRASER, Colo. (KDVR) — Police responded to a report of a male and female found dead in an apartment on South Zerex Street on Friday night.

Police say a friend became concerned after one of the victims did not show up for work and did not respond to calls or texts. That friend went to the apartment and found the two deceased after gaining access to the apartment.

Fraser Winter Park Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and discovered the bodies with traumatic injuries.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation. The identity of the victims has not been released.