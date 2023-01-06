AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (5:38 p.m.) — Aurora Police Department held a press conference Friday evening on the now confirmed murder-suicide between a mother and stepfather that took place on South Pitkin Circle in Aurora.

Aurora Police Chief Art Acevedo gave new details, saying the incident stemmed from domestic violence. The suspect and victim’s identities have not been released at this time.

According to Acevedo, a stepfather and mother — it has not been clarified whether the two were married — were having a verbal altercation. The two went outside into the driveway of their home, where the stepfather shot the mother, then himself. The two children, a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, were said by police to be inside the home at the time.

Acevedo said domestic violence is rising in Colorado, and that police have their work cut out for them.

“We got a lot of work ahead of us,” said Acevedo. He urged those experiencing domestic abuse to reach out to police in order to prevent things like this from happening. Acevedo said there are resources, including police, that are out there to help.

“There’s help out there,” said Acevedo.

Acevedo added that a lot of undocumented immigrants are in the midst of domestic abuse, saying they are too scared to reach out for help because they are undocumented.

“We are not ICE officers,” said Acevedo.

According to APD, the children of the suspect and victim were transported to APD headquarters and are being assisted by victim services in order to place them with legal guardians.

FOX31 will continue to update this story as more details are released by authorities.

UPDATE (4:37 p.m.) — Aurora police say Pitkin Circle and Jefferson Street are closed to traffic due to the investigation.

Aurora Police Department responded to the scene of an “apparent” murder-suicide Friday afternoon.

The incident took place in the 3500 block of South Pitkin Circle.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more details as information is released.